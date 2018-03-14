Kimberley Walsh admits she has grown apart from her Girls Aloud bandmates The singer also spoke about her two sons' playdates with Cheryl's baby boy Bear

Kimberley Walsh has admitted she has grown apart from some of her former Girls Aloud bandmates. In an interview with the Sun, the 36-year-old singer revealed that she is no longer in regular contact with Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle, but said her friendship with Cheryl and Nicola Roberts is stronger than ever. "I'm closest to Nicola and Cheryl now and I do see a lot more of them," she shared. "I do still speak to the others, but a bit more like you just check in with people that you work with, I guess. It's a different chapter in our lives now," she added. "We've got kids and things move on, don't they?"

KImberley Walsh pictured with best friends Cheryl and Nicola Roberts

On the subject of motherhood, Kimberley also revealed that her two children have been enjoying having playdates with Cheryl's little boy, Bear. "My sons Cole and Bobby get on well with Cheryl's baby Bear," she said. "They have a lovely time."

STORY: Nadine Coyle makes surprising Girls Aloud announcement!

Kimberley's close bond with both Cheryl and Nicola was particularly evident when she asked the pair to be her bridesmaids at her idyllic wedding in Barbados in 2016. Kimberley and husband Justin Scott chose to share their special day exclusively in HELLO!, with the bride revealing: "This wedding, being surrounded by the people we love, has been everything we hoped it would be and so much more. I would do anything to be able to turn back the clock and start it all over again."

The star chose her Girls Aloud bandmates to be her bridesmaids at her 2016 wedding

Cheryl, meanwhile, said of her best friend: "The only way I could describe her is breathtaking. She literally took my breath away. I have seen Kimberley in so many beautiful outfits and with gorgeous hair and makeup over the years, but this was on another level. And her beauty was coming from the inside out." She added: "To watch your best friend marry the love of her life and having experienced their relationship flourish over so many years is something I have never experienced before. It’s meant the world to me to be a part of their special day and I wish them all the love and happiness in the world because nobody deserves it more."

STORY: Nadine Coyle opens up about Girls Aloud's 'bitter' split