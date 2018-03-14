McFly fans go into meltdown after Dougie Poynter launches new band What does this mean for McFly?!

Fans' hopes of a McFly comeback were dashed on Wednesday, after bassist Dougie Poynter revealed he has joined a new band. The 30-year-old announced that he has teamed up with two friends to launch INK, prompting questions from his followers about what it means for the future of McFly, who haven't released an album since their Greatest Hits in 2012.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Dougie wrote: "I started writing some music with some mates of mine @mrcoreyalexander and @toddrodrigo. We are called INK. @ink.washere because we love Ralph Steadman."

Dougie Poynter has launched a new band

And it appears he is launching the new project with the full support of his McFly bandmates, including Tom Fletcher, who shared a photo of himself giving Dougie's EP the thumbs up. "Having lunch listening to @idougahole's new band INK. All the best with the new music mate, sounds great," he captioned the photo.

However, while many fans were excited to hear new music from Dougie, others were concerned that it means a McFly reunion is even less likely in the near future. "Does this mean no more McFly?!" one commented. Another asked: "So McFly's over right? I mean, we knew like 4 years ago, we just want you all to say it."

Tom Fletcher gave INK. the thumbs up

McFly have been taking an extended break as they all pursue different interests following the success of their super group McBusted. While Dougie is still making music, Tom is now a successful children's author, and is set to launch a new novel, Eve of Man, with his wife Giovanna this spring. Meanwhile, Harry Judd launched his fitness book, Get Fit Get Happy, in 2017, and Danny Jones starred as a judge on The Voice Kids, and has recently become a dad to baby Cooper, who was born in January.

