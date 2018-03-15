Elizabeth Hurley's nephew pictured for the first time since being stabbed The 21-year-old has previously walked the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew has been pictured for the first time since he was stabbed in a brutal attack in south-west London last week. In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, 21-year-old Miles Hurley was seen posing alongside a friend, dressed in a white dressing gown. It's believed that his mate, a rising rapper known as Romz, was also attacked during the horrific incident. "MY SURVIVORS. Grateful," the photo was simply captioned. Miles is a successful model, having walked in runway shows for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana.

Miles Hurley has been pictured for the first time since he was stabbed

After the stabbing, Elizabeth took to Twitter to share the shocking news, telling her followers: "My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses." The British star - who had been busy in the US promoting the fourth season of her television show The Royals - has rushed back to the UK to be with her family.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's nephew involved 'in a brutal attack' in London

Elizabeth's son Damian also posted on Instagram, writing: "My cousin @mileshurley1 was viciously attacked by four men in London on Thursday evening. He was stabbed and left for dead. Miles was eventually rushed to hospital, and now, thanks to the help of the incredible Doctors, Nurses and Police of London, is in safe hands." He concluded: "I'm overwhelmed by immense sadness but am praying for Miles’ full recovery. I love you Big Cousin."

Elizabeth Hurley with her 21-year-old nephew Miles

The star was pictured arriving at Heathrow and rushed to be at Miles' bedside with sister Kate. A source told The Sun at the time: "His family feared the worst. Fortunately, it seems the knife missed his vital organs." It's believed that Miles and his friend, also 21, were chased until they pulled over on a road behind Battersea Power Station. Four men had got out of their car and stabbed the pair multiple times. Police have since said that the pair "became involved in a verbal altercation with the occupants of another car following a minor collision".

STORY: Elizabeth Hurley doesn't want her son Damian to follow in her footsteps