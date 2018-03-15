Has Harry Styles hinted at being bisexual with new song? Harry Styles has previously spoken about not wanting to define his sexuality

Fans of Harry Styles have suggested that the One Direction band member has hinted that he is bisexual with his latest single, Medicine. The 24-year-old performed the unreleased track on the latest leg of this European tour at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, in which the lyrics include: "The boys and the girls are in, I'll mess around with them, and I'm OK with it." Harry has previously spoken about his sexuality, telling The Sun that he doesn't want it to be defined. He said: "It's weird for me - everyone should just be who they want to be. It's tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that. I've never felt the need to really. No… I don't feel like it's something I've ever felt like I have to explain about myself."

Harry performed in Paris

He also told GQ: "I try not to overthink too much. I don't really talk about it I guess. The rollercoaster affects different people in different ways." Fans were quick to praise the song, with one writing: "I'm so proud of Harry. During the first show he mumbled the lyrics to Medicine, he must've been so nervous for people's reactions. But tonight he yelled them loud & clear, I love him & I love that he's proud of who he is," while another added: "We already knew this but I'm so happy for him."

“The boys and girls are here I'm messing around with them and I’m okay with it. I'm coming down, I figured out I kinda like it” - harry styles and his bi anthem, Medicine (2018) pic.twitter.com/csjbJJ4hPZ — nicole🐊 (@catfishbusiness) March 14, 2018

GALLERY: Harry Styles puts his amazing LA bachelor pad up for sale - take a look!

Harry is reportedly in a relationship with Camille Row, who attended the concert. The pair were spotted spending time together in late January in West Hollywood, and were first reported to be dating back in August 2017. Speaking about their relationship, a source told The Sun: "Camille's come along at exactly the right point in Harry's life. He's had plenty of fun but seems to be content hanging out with her. They get on great."

READ: Harry Styles rocks Givenchy and Gucci at Victoria's Secret show