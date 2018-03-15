Paris Hilton shares throwback of mum – and the pair could be twins! Paris Hilton and her mum Kathy could be twins - see the pictures here

Paris Hilton has shared several throwback photos to wish her mum, Kathy Hilton, a very happy birthday, and the pair couldn't look more alike! In the first post, Paris shared a photo of herself and her sister, Nicky, in matching white dresses with pink bows in their hair, while Kathy wore a pink number, and fans of the reality show star were quick to point out the similarities between the pair, with one writing: "omg you look sooo much like your mum I love her outfit," while another added: "You really look like your mum in the first picture."

Paris shared a snap of herself and her sister with their mum

Paris captioned the snaps: "Happy Birthday @KathyHilton! You are such an incredible mum. I love & look up to you so much! Thank you for always being there for me. You are the best!" Paris then shared a throwback of Kathy as a child, writing: "My mum was such a beautiful baby! #BabyKathy #BirthdayGirl." A bride-to-be herself, Paris then shared a snap of Kathy on her wedding day, writing: "My mum the #BeautifulBride."

READ: Paris is unrecognisable in childhood snap

Loading the player... The TV star announced that she waas engaged to her actor boyfriend Chris Zylk back in January, and shared snaps from the ski holiday where he proposed. Showing off her stunning diamond engagement ring, the 36-year-old wrote: "I said yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kind-hearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairy tales do exist." She also tweeted the exciting news, writing: "I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved."

READ: Nicky Hilton welcomes second child