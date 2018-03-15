Frankie Bridge reveals exciting career move - and it will surprise you! The former Saturdays singer has unveiled her festive-themed project in time for Easter

Frankie Bridge is a woman of many talents! The former Saturdays singer has proven to be a dab hand at putting pen to paper, and this week revealed her exciting new career move as an author. Just in time for Easter, the mother-of-two has teamed up with Cadburys to release her debut novel, a re-adaption of The Tale Of The Great Easter Bunny, which was first created by Cadbury 20 years ago. Frankie said that writing a book was something she has "always wanted to do," and compared it to writing songs. She said: "It’s actually a little bit of a secret but Easter is my favourite holiday! We used to have Easter Egg Hunts every year and now I love to do the same for my own children. Creating a book is also something I have always wanted to do and in many ways, it’s not so different to writing songs."

Frankie Bridge has written her first novel

The book follows the tale of siblings Jack and Molly as they discover a series of mysterious clues and embark on an enchanting Easter Egg Hunt alongside their parents, Tom and Sarah. Taking place within the family home, they don’t realise that there is in fact a secret, hidden rabbit-hole at the bottom of their garden – the home of the Easter Bunny. Available to download for free on Cadburys' website, the book aims to encourage families to take part in their own Easter egg hunt over the holidays.

Frankie said writing a book was something she has always wanted to do

Frankie revealed the news on her Instagram account this week, posting a photo of her reading the book, telling her fans that she couldn't wait to read it to her two young sons, Parker, four, and Carter, two. Followers were quick to show their support for her new venture, with one writing: "Can't wait to read this to my little boy after school," while another said: "Awesome work." A third added: "Beautiful work."