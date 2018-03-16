Liam Payne to miss baby Bear's first birthday? The little boy will celebrate his special day on 22 March

Liam Payne has inadvertently suggested that he will miss out on baby Bear's first birthday on 22 March. The former One Direction star, who shares his young son with girlfriend Cheryl, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal he will be jetting off to Japan next week for work commitments. Alongside a photo showing 1D on stage in the country, he wrote: "This time next week I'll be on my way to Japan! I've got some amazing memories from Japan, can't wait to be back #TBT." Little Bear's birthday falls on Thursday – it remains to be seen whether the little boy and mum Cheryl will join Liam on the trip.

Liam Payne has revealed he will be flying to Japan for work commitments next week

It wouldn't be the first time that 24-year-old Liam has had to miss out on a big family event. Last year, he was away from home on his very first Father's Day as he worked on new music in the US. Speaking to MSN at the time, he said: "I'm working which is really, really sad, but it's my first one obviously so it's amazing. I feel so blessed and there's definitely going to be a lot of FaceTime that day I reckon."

The singer did recently post a sweet Mother's Day tribute to partner Cheryl, 34, thanking her for making the first year of Bear's life "incredible". He wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there and the two best mums I know my own mum and momma [bear emoji] thanks for making the first year of my sons life incredible I've never seen love like this before it really is special and amazing to watch x."

The One Direction star recently shared a sweet Mother's Day message for partner Cheryl

Recent reports suggested that Cheryl and Liam were planning an intimate family party for their son's first birthday, and that the couple had asked guests not to bring any gifts. "They didn't want to have a big party, they want to enjoy the day with their close family," an insider told the Mail. "They have asked for no presents as they don't want to spoil Bear and they are hosting at their house."

