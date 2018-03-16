Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa files for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage

Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce from President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. after nearly 13 years of marriage. According to Page Six, the 40-year-old filed for an uncontested proceeding on Thursday, March 15, at the Manhattan Supreme Court. Vanessa's filing is a sign that she is not expecting a legal battle over their kids or assets. Prior to news of their divorce, it was reported that the duo were struggling with marital problems. The pair reportedly were living separate lives. One source told Page Six: "The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president's time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He's never there."

Vanessa filed for divorce from the president's son

Another insider added: "Don Jr. has been busy travelling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children." Twitter also seemed to put a strain on their marriage. The former model and Donald Jr. share five children together — Donald Trump III, nine, Kai, ten, Chloe, three, Tristan, six, and Spencer, five. Donald and Vanessa were reportedly introduced to each other by President Donald Trump at a fashion show in 2003. The pair went on to tie the knot at Mar-a-Lago in 2005.

Donald Jr. has yet to tweet about the news though he did share a photo on Wednesday night of his youngest, Chloe, sleeping. Alongside the Instagram post, the dad-of-five penned: "Found a stowaway this morning. She snuck out of her room in the middle of the night and set up camp. #kids #sleep #sleepover."

