With only a week to go till Cheryl and Liam Payne's son Bear celebrates his first birthday, fans are keen to know as much as possible about the celebrity tot. Over the past 12 months, his famous parents have only shared a handful of pictures but luckily for us, Naughty Boy has come to the rescue by revealing who baby Bear is taking after! Speaking to HELLO!, the record producer - who is currently working on Cheryl's comeback music - revealed: "I haven't met him but Cheryl is always showing me pictures - and he's a little cutie. I think he looks like both of them, you know when a kid looks like both their parents combined."

Only a few photos have been released of Bear since his arrival in March 2017

When asked whether the former X Factor judge's music will be about her "strained" relationship with One Direction star Liam, the British songwriter teased: "We are working on music but I didn't say which relationships will be on the track though. It could be a mother and son relationship - like it could be about baby Bear." Despite acting coy over the new music material, Naughty Boy has previously worked with Cheryl on her track, Craziest Things, which also featured will.i.am.

On how their working relationship first started, Naughty Boy revealed that it was all down to Simon Cowell. "We actually met at one of Simon Cowell's summer parties," he shared. "You know when you just meet people, you say, 'Let's do something'. It just came back around and she reached out to the team." But it seems the British-born rapper has lots of adoration for the Girls Aloud singer, revealing: "There are so many Cheryl songs that I love, like Fight For This Love and that Calvin Harris song - Call Me By Your Name. That one is my favourite Cheryl song. I then did one with will.i.am with her."

Cheryl is preparing for her music comeback

Even though he has his new album to look forward to later this year, the La La La hitmaker has teamed up with Shake Shack to launch Shack Sounds in the UK as a world-class talent development program for unsigned young artists, designed to discover, mentor and create opportunity for new music talent. "I don't want this to be a talent competition because if I tell someone, 'you're not through' it can knock their confidence," he explained. "I want to help nurture and develop artists, writers and producers." He added: "I have that platform where if I can open those doors a bit more, I can see what's going on out there, especially if there's people who don't want to apply to X Factor or The Voice – because they're not ready for TV."

