WATCH: Jennifer Garner shares video of herself in tears after dentist trip

Jennifer Garner has opened up about a trip to the dentist where she ended up in tears after her dentist gave her a light sedative for the procedure. The star, who chatted about the hilarious incident on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealed that she convinced her dentist to give her 'laughing gas' during the procedure, and her assistant then filmed her reaction to it on the way home. Jennifer explained: "I'm a little bit of a wuss about dental treatments and I had avoided [getting treatments] and then I had to do two things, three things and I convinced my doctor to give me laughing gas."

She continued: "I'm a little bit of a lightweight and right after, my sweet assistant started videoing me because I called my friend to tell her I'd done it and I was so proud of myself." Ellen then showed the video of Jennifer crying while telling her friend about the treatment, explaining that she had been listening to the musical Hamilton and tried to convince her dentist to listen to a sad song in the soundtrack. She said: "They did the sad part of Hamilton and I started crying and I couldn't stop. They said, 'Are you okay?' and I said, 'It's so beautiful'. It was so beautiful that musical... So I told them about it and they have to see it."

The star also opened up about the hilarious viral moment during the Oscars ceremony where she was caught looking briefly confused, sparking memes that suggested she had forgotten something important. Speaking about the moment, the Love, Simon actress admitted she didn't have a clue about what she was actually thinking, and said: "I can't even look at it! I can't! It's too embarrassing! I've no control over this - what am I doing?! I started getting texts, people saying, 'What were you thinking?' I try really hard not to see myself online but she was a little unavoidable!"

