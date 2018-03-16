Dawn French shares fun dating advice to singletons The Vicar of Dibley star shares her thoughts on dating

Dawn French has had her fair share of ups and downs when it comes to her romantic history. During a question and answer session via The Sun, the 60-year-old urged single women to ditch fancy lingerie for something a bit more comfortable. "First tip, get back into your big pants," she shared. "Give up on underwear that’s going to impress anyone. I was convinced I wouldn't find another big relationship, and I wasn't really looking for it, and I think that's the key."

Dawn French has given her take on dating

The Vicar of Dibley star is happily married to charity boss Mark Bignell; she was previously married to fellow comedian Lenny Henry for 28 years. Dawn confessed that she made an extra effort to put herself out there after her divorce. She added: "I thought, 'I'm going to do a bit of dating and have a bit of fun, but nothing serious.' That's when it happened. And also, yeah, be drunk."

STORY: Dawn French's striking new portrait in honour of her 60th birthday

Speaking recently to HELLO! Dawn explained how she's now busy writing her fourth novel at the Cornwall home she shares with her husband Mark. "I'm locked away in my room, where I can look out to sea," she said. "I like this part of my life. I'm settled in my home, near my family, and if I have a slightly [explicit] day writing, it doesn't matter. This is the life I've chosen and I'm very happy with it."

Loading the player...

She is also preparing for the third series of Delicious, the Sky drama in which she stars with Emilia Fox, and is filming other "exciting projects", which fans will hope include something with her comedy partner Jennifer Saunders. "It's very difficult to work with Jen because there's so much to catch up on, so much gossiping to do, so much fun to be had, that our friendship can actually get in the way of working," she added.

MORE: Dawn French reveals how 'overwhelming' city life made her retreat to Cornwall home