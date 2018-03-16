Simon Cowell's son Eric is the cutest in playdate photo – see it here Terri Seymour shared the adorable snap on Instagram

Simon Cowell's son Eric really is BFFs with Terri Seymour's daughter Coco! The youngsters were pictured enjoying a playdate backstage at the America's Got Talent auditions last week, and Eric and Coco just melted hearts. Simon's little boy was seen sweetly touching Coco's nose as they lay side by side. "Reunited #CocoandEric at #AGT auditions today," Terri wrote on Instagram.

Fans, not surprisingly, loved the snap, with one writing: "Off the charts adorable. How sweet. They are friends for life." A second posted, "That is the most precious and cutest moment" while another called the youngsters "precious angels".

Eric and Coco were pictured on a playdate

Eric and Coco only have one year between them. Simon's mini-me turned four last month, while Coco has just celebrated her third birthday. The pair often enjoy playdates together when Simon and his girlfriend Lauren Silverman are in LA for work, and not back in London.

Eric regularly accompanies his famous dad – judge of The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent – to the studios. Last year, Eric even had a go at introducing The X Factor. He replaced voiceover artist Peter Dickson at the beginning of the show. Sitting on his dad's lap, Eric said into the microphone: "It's time to face the music."

The couple welcomed their son four years ago

In January, the little boy also made a short appearance via a video message on Good Morning Britain. Simon – who was supporting the Humane Society International campaign to stop the meat trade in South Korea – sent a heartfelt thanks to viewers for their support, while on-board his yacht. Eric was sat next to him and chipped in: "Thank you for saving those doggies."

Simon, 58, has previously spoken about fatherhood. "You get through that first year and suddenly you realise you can talk with them and they've taken on your mannerisms and everything else. It is amazing," he told the Mirror.