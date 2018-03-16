Brendan Cole's wife Zoe silences rumours of marital woes with defiant Instagram post The Strictly star and his wife welcomed their son Danté this week

Shortly after welcoming their second child, Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe were hit with reports that their marriage is on the rocks. But silencing those rumours, Zoe immediately took to her Instagram page to share a defiant throwback picture of the couple looking very much loved-up. "Not long now my love @brendancoleinsta! Beach days are coming. Cannot wait," she wrote in the caption. The image snap was then reposted on the former Strictly Come Dancing professional's social media account.

Brendan Cole and wife Zoe have been married since 2010

According to The Sun, the pair's marriage was put under strain as Brendan, 41, had been touring non-stop in the weeks leading up to his wife's due date and had been partying. "Brendan's hectic touring schedule and his late nights out with his fellow dancers is starting to take its toll," the source claimed. "It's been a very stressful few months leading up to the birth and barely 24 hours after Zoe had Dante, Brendan is already back on the road." Zoe's post comes days after the couple announced the birth of their baby son Danté.

New Zealand-born Brendan and British model Zoe have been married since 2010, and are also the proud parents to five-year-old daughter Aurelia, who was born on Christmas Day in 2012. On Wednesday, the mum-of-two uploaded the first snap of her little boy on Instagram, giving fans a tiny glimpse by only showing his legs and feet. Zoe noted: "Two little sets of ducky feet. Bandy legs just like his daddy!"

The couple welcomed their son on Monday

She added: "Thanks for all your kind comments on the arrival of our baby boy. We're all super in love with him especially big sister Aurélia who can't bear to let him out of her sight. He came right when I asked him to on Daddy's day off. The power of the mind and the universe is good like that #newbaby #babyboy #babynews#familyoffour #lifeisgood #tiredmummy#babybubble #tinydancer."

