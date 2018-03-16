Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding: Is Naughty Boy set to perform with Beyoncé? Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle will no doubt host a star-studded reception

It's set to be the wedding party of the year, so it's no wonder there's been lots of speculation over who will be attending and who will take to the stage! And speaking to HELLO!, Naughty Boy has revealed his desires to be one of the guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day, which takes place in Windsor on 19 May. "I really want to DJ at Harry's wedding," the British record producer confessed. "I haven't been asked yet but I do have a special version of Runnin' for him."

Naughty Boy has revealed Prince Harry loves his song Runnin'

Naughty Boy - real name Shahid Khan - has close links to the royals, thanks to all his work with the Prince's Trust. "I found out last year that Runnin' was one of Harry's favourite songs," he said of the popular track which features Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin. "Harry, William and Kate did a little charity thing and they all revealed their favourite songs of mine. I think Kate said Heaven, which was the song I did with Emeli Sandé and Harry said Runnin'. Then I just thought it would be nice if we could do a different version of Runnin' at the wedding."

READ MORE: Naughty Boy discusses friendship with Cheryl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St George's Chapel on 19 May

When asked about getting Beyoncé to join him, he replied: "Imagine if we could get Beyoncé to come down as well. I think it's something that we should look into - I know that time is getting close." But feeling hopeful at the prospect of playing at the reception, the 33-year-old added: "Imagine if that song was performed at the wedding because that would be amazing. I've already created the piano version, it's there ready but I just need to make it happen. I'm going to try my best to make it happen - if it means getting Naughty Boy and Beyonce at the wedding, then why not!"

What will be on the menu at the Royal Wedding?

Loading the player...

With Cheryl's comeback single in the works and his new album to look forward to this year, the La La La hitmaker has teamed up with Shake Shack to launch Shack Sounds as a world-class talent development program for unsigned young artists. The development program is designed to discover, mentor and create opportunity for new music talent. "I want to help nurture and develop artists, writers and producers," he explained. "I have that platform where if I can open those doors a bit more, I can see what's going on out there, especially if there's people who don't want to apply to X Factor or The Voice – because they're not ready for TV."

GALLERY: Best royal weddings