Phillip Schofield reveals what flying with Gino D'Acampo is really like! Phillip Schofield laughed as Gino suggested going upside-down

Phillip Schofield has shared Snapchats of himself flying in a private jet with the likes of Gino D'Acampo, Keith Lemon and Ricky Wilson, and revealed Gino's hilarious antics as they jetted off to one of his restaurants. In one snap, Phillip filmed himself listening to the celebrity chef over the tannoy system, as he says: "I'm going to try the Top Gun manoeuvre, we're going to be upside-down very soon. Nobody panic, I know exactly what I'm doing." Phil topped off his exciting plane ride with a snap of himself leaving the jet with Ricky and Keith, writing: "Ocean's Three." His followers were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Looks like the cover of a Backstreet Boys album or something," while another added: "Oh get you, jet setter."

Phillip shared a selfie on the plane

The This Morning presenter was then filmed laughing as he struck a ski pose while in the air. Taking a group shot of the party on the plane, he wrote: "So we're all off to party in one of Gino's restaurants... but which one?" His fellow presenter, Holly Willoughby, previously opened up about Phillip's antics, affectionately calling him a "grown-up child". She said: "It’s like when you’re at school and you’re in school assembly and nothing the teacher is saying is funny, but because you’re not allowed to laugh, suddenly everything’s funny, and it’s that. Phil’s like a grown up child. He’s like Peter Pan and he’s got that weezy laugh like Mutley. When I’m talking to camera and I see his shoulders go up and down and you hear that [laugh]. I’m like, well, that’s that then."

Phillip recently delighted Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway viewers after appearing on the show as the title character from Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, 19 years after originally playing the character in the Andrew Lloyd Webber show. Speaking about the surprise performance, one fan wrote: "I don't know if it's just because I'm a massive musical theatre nerd but I started screaming and running around my room when Phillip Schofield came on as Joseph on #SaturdayNightTakeaway."

