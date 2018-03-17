Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious video of 'date night' with Gorka Marquez The couple looked very cosy…

Gemma Atkinson posted yet another sweet video of herself cuddling up to Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend Gorka Marquez on Friday, as the couple continue to spend time together in her home city of Manchester. Declaring the occasion their "date night", the actress and radio presenter looked happy and relaxed during her dinner with Gorka, until there was an unexpected appearance from her Key 103 Manchester co-host Mike Toolan - who jumped in between the cosy twosome to interrupt their intimate date! Scroll down to see the video...

The cosy couple have documented their relationship on Instagram

"So, I've come for date night in Manchester with Gorks," Gemma can be heard saying on the Instagram video. "It's nice to spend time just the two of us." She's then interrupted by Mike, who jumps in between the giggling couple. Gemma jokingly captioned the photo: "Date night with @gorka_marquez Oh… and @miketoolan. It's like You Me and Dupree!"

READ MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez share loved-up snaps from first holiday together

The happy couple certainly didn't seem to mind the intrusion - in fact it seems that nothing can bring them down, since they've been posting a string of cute couples' selfies and and going on endless romantic dates together since confirming their relationship. Gorka recently shared his own cosy snap with Gemma, adding that he is the "lucky one" in the relationship.

"How lucky is @glouiseatkinson having me watching her and @miketoolan hosting the sir @alexferguson_official charity gala dinner... Sorry I mean I’m the lucky one!" he wrote next to an adorable photo of the smiling twosome, prompting admiring comments from his thousands of followers. "I can see wedding bells hanging over you two. Fantastic couple," one fan wrote.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals how romance with Strictly's Gorka Marquez started

Gemma has also spoken out about how the romance first began, revealing that they only started dating once the BBC dance competition was over. "Obviously we worked together, I've known him for six months now," she shared via the Manchester Evening News. "During the show we only saw each other at weekends and everyone was saying, 'oh they're together' - but we genuinely weren't. We just went for coffee and stuff on Sundays, not every Sunday - you can't get to know someone just by seeing them at weekends." She added: "It was only when the tour started that we saw each other all the time and we thought oh ok this could work, and it did, and it does so far!"

WATCH BELOW: At home with Strictly judge Shirley Ballas