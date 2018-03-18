Celebrity birthdays March 18: Adam Levine, Lily Collins and Marvin Humes Find out what these famous faces have been up to recently

A very happy birthday to Maroon 5's Adam Levine, actress Lily Collins and former JLS star Marvin Humes! The stars all celebrate their special days on 18 March – and to mark the occasion, we've taken a look at what the trio are currently up to, what big events they've celebrated in the last year, and what the future has in store for them. Starting with…

Adam Levine turns 39

Singer Adam Levine will no doubt be having a special day on Sunday, celebrating with the three leading ladies in his life - his wife Behati Prinsloo, his daughter Dusty Rose, 1, and his newborn baby girl, Gio Grace, who was born on 15 February. Adam was the perfect gentleman throughout Behati's pregnancy and just a day before the happy arrival, on Valentine's Day, the singer treated her to a big box of chocolates and a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. The Victoria's Secret model will no doubt be returning the favourite on his big day!

Lily Collins turns 29

Phil Collins' youngest daughter Lily will most likely be spending her last birthday before the big 3-0 with her close family and friends, including her parents, who she is very close to. The actress has had a busy 12 months, bravely addressing her history with eating disorders in her book Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me. She's also worked with Marti Noxon to tell the story of a young woman suffering from anorexia in To the Bone, which is available to watch on Netflix.

Marvin Humes turns 33

Just eight days after celebrating his daughter Valentina's first birthday on 10 March, Rochelle Humes' other half will also be marking his special day. The singer and radio presenter will no doubt be spoiled by his wife Rochelle and two daughters, Alaia-Mai, 4, and Valentina, and he couldn't be more deserving of a day off. The former JLS star has been busy presenting the Monday-Thursday late night and Friday evening show across the Capital Network, and The Official Vodafone Big Top 40 chart show across UK commercial radio stations on a Sunday afternoon.

