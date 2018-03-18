Jools Oliver shares gorgeous photo of daughter Poppy to mark her 16th birthday Poppy is Jools and Jamie Oliver's oldest child

A big happy birthday to Poppy Oliver – who turned 16 on Sunday! The teenager's special day was marked in the sweetest way by her mum Jools Oliver, who took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful photo of her first-born. In the artsy snapshot, Poppy was pictured covering her eyes with her hands in front of a white backdrop. "Pops you are 16 and we couldn’t be prouder of you. Best friend," Jools wrote besides the picture.

Jools and Jamie Oliver's daughter Poppy is now 16!

Poppy is Jools and Jamie Oliver's oldest child, and is an older sister to Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy, seven, and one-year-old River. And while Jamie told The Telegraph in August that although he thought his family was complete, Jools thinks differently! He said in response to whether they were finished at five children: "I think so, yes. I think at 42 you're pushing your luck. I haven't got any more room in the car, so we'd have to buy a bus." He added: "But Jools would love me to say 'never say never.' She'd tell me not to rule it out."

RELATED: Jamie Oliver shocked as he shares photo of his two teenage daughters

It isn’t just Jools that is hoping for another baby in the future. Over Christmas, Petal presented her mum with a sweet handmade drawing of the family, leaving extra room at the end for the 'The next child.' Jools shared the picture on social media, writing besides it: "One of my fav presents from Petal...loving the additional extra!!!! (absolutely not an announcement)!!!!"

Jools is a doting mum to five children between the age of 16 and one

It's clear that the Olivers are an incredibly close family, with Jamie and Jools both doting on their five children. However, last year, Jamie surprised fans when he admitted he would only give himself six out of ten when it comes to parenting his eldest two. "I don't think I'm very good to be honest," he told the Telegraph. "And they're girls, which is really hard and they're not interested in much I've got to offer. And then the others are six and eight and I'm pretty good at that. And then one is a baby and we're back on the beginning."

RELATED: How to recreate Jools and Jamie Oliver's incredible home