Rochelle Humes celebrates Marvin's birthday in the cutest way Marvin also marked his birthday on social media by posting a throwback photo from his school days

Rochelle Humes had the sweetest words for husband Marvin as he celebrated his 33rd birthday on Sunday. The former Saturdays singer branded him her "one and only" as she took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of the pair from over the years, including one of them at Disneyland, and another on the beach. Rochelle wrote besides the photos: "Happy Birthday. If Carlsberg made men.....My one and only!! Men like you only exist in the movies. I love our life together, Bonnie and Clyde vibes #rideordielove Thanks for being the best Daddy in the world, we adore you. Today is your day so, we will try and give you a lay in.."

Rochelle Humes marked husband Marvin's birthday on social media

Shortly afterwards, Rochelle's followers were quick to comment on the post, with many branding them as "couple goals", while others wished Marvin many happy returns. Marvin also marked his big day, taking to his own Instagram account to share a throwback photo of him as a schoolboy. In the caption, he joked about his oversized blazer, writing: "Why did my Mum insist on buying a blazer four times too big for me in Year 7 though?! 'You'll get a lot of wear out of it son,' she said. I think the blazer would still fit me now Mum!"

Marvin Humes shared a throwback photo from his school days as he celebrated his 33rd birthday

Rochelle also surprised Marvin at work on Sunday, joining him in the studio to co-present The Official Vodafone Big Top 40. The doting wife came with cake, balloons and childhood photos of Marvin, which had been sourced from his dad. Marvin said of the surprise: "It’s been an amazing day, and extra special being able to bring the missus to work. She’s arranged a brilliant cake with loads of sweets on it, balloons and baby photos – it was a really lovely surprise – I was not expecting that!"

Rochelle joined Marvin at work to present The Official Vodafone Big Top 40 on Sunday

In July, Rochelle and Marvin celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. The couple – who are parents to daughters Alaia-Mai, four, and one-year-old Valentina – tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in 2012. The couple's wedding was exclusively covered by HELLO!, with Rochelle saying at the time that she was overcome with emotion. She said: "It just hit me, what we were saying to each other. It was all so overwhelming, I couldn't stop myself from crying. I looked at Marvin and his eyes were glassy. I kept thinking he might go too, but he held it down.'"