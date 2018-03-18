Andrea McLean shares rare photo with mum and sister – and they all look identical! The trio were reunited to celebrate St Patrick's Day on Saturday

Andrea McLean was delighted on Saturday when her sister flew over from Ireland to be with her and their mum on St Patrick's Day. To celebrate the happy occasion, the Loose Women panellist shared a photograph of the trio out together for a meal, which she posted on her Instagram account. The family resemblance is certainly strong, and all three women look almost identical, something which fans were quick to pick up on. "Omg you three all look the same," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another said: "Gosh, you look just like your mum." A third added: "Wow – triplets!"

Andrea McLean and her lookalike mum and sister

It's been a busy couple of days for Andrea, who enjoyed a night out with her famous friends on Friday night. The TV presenter was among a star-studded crowd at the Stonewall Equality Gala, with guests including Gok Wan, Gaby Roslin, Angelica Bell and Alan Carr. In a photo posted on Andrea's Instagram account, the gang were all smiles as they posed at their table, dressed up in their evening wear.

RELATED: Andrea McLean reveals how she protects her children online

Also present at the event was Andrea's husband Nick Feeney. The couple tied the knot in November, and Andrea recently insisted that she won't fall victim to the "Loose Women curse". She told The Mirror: "Once you marry a Loose Woman you have to become a Loose Man, that's how it goes. He's super chilled about it. He's the most relaxed person I know." It was recently raised that the popular ITV daytime show was cursed because so many of the Loose Women hosts' relationships have collapsed over the years.

Andrea enjoyed a night out with her celebrity friends on Friday

RELATED: Andrea McLean reveals the most important family member was forced to miss her wedding

Andrea and Nick were first introduced to each other after they were set up on a blind date. In a previous interview with HELLO!, Andrea had nothing but nice things to say about their romance. "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life," she said. "It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."