Ant McPartlin arrested on suspicion of drink-driving The TV star failed a breathalyser test after a collision involving three vehicles

Ant McPartlin has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that officers were called to Richmond in south-west London at 15.50pm on Sunday following a collision involving three vehicles. The 42-year-old TV star failed a breathalyser test and was arrested. The ambulance service and London Fire Brigade also attended and a number of people were treated for minor injuries, including a child passenger from one of the cars. HELLO! has reached out to Ant's representatives for comment. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police in Richmond were called to Lower Richmond Road, SW14 at 15:59hrs on Sunday, 18 March following reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.

Ant McPartlin hosts a number of ITV shows with on-screen partner, Declan Donnelly

"Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended. A number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries only. A child passenger from one of the cars has been taken to hospital for a check-up as a precaution. A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a roadside breathalyser test. He has been taken to a south London police station for questioning. Enquiries continue. Roads are expected to reopen shortly."

Ant announced his split from wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong, in January

The news comes after Ant entered rehab last year to deal with an addiction to painkillers. At the start of the year, he also announced the end of his 11-year marriage to Lisa Armstrong, his partner of 23 years. A statement from Ant's rep confirmed: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin." It continued: "Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

Ant is famed for hosting a number of ITV shows with on-screen partner Declan Donnelly, including Britain's Got Talent, I'm A Celebrity and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

