Lisa Armstrong takes to Twitter following Ant McPartlin's arrest The couple announced their separation in January

Lisa Armstrong has liked a poignant message on Twitter following her estranged husband Ant McPartlin's arrest for drink-driving. On Sunday evening, some three hours after Ant was taken into custody, Lisa took to social media to like a post shared by bereaved Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas, who lost his wife Gemma to acute myeloid leukemia in November. The message read: "You never realise how lonely you are until it's the end of the day and you got a bunch of things to talk about and no one to talk to." Simon had captioned the post: "I'd never known loneliness… until now. Now I know why for far too many in this country it’s a horrible, unwanted daily reality."

Lisa Armstrong liked this post shared on Twitter by Simon Thomas

Ant, 42, and Lisa, 41, announced the end of their 11-year marriage in January. The couple had been together for 23 years. Lisa has maintained a dignified silence following their break-up, but last month hinted she is still struggling to come to terms with the split, liking a tweet from one fan which read: "You're so bloody lovely… so sad for you… I see the hurt in your eyes… and ant's eyes… you [are] one amazing lady xx take care xxx."

A short while later, Lisa favourited another message from a follower: "I do not know @lisaAmakeup personally but total respect to this woman #dignified #respectful I hope you have happiness again, you deserve it." Notably, the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist has not changed her Twitter cover photo following the couple's split; it still shows Lisa and Ant posing for a photo together, along with their beloved dog, Hurley.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa announced the end of their 11-year marriage in January

Saturday Night Takeaway star Ant was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving at around 4pm on Sunday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were called to Richmond in south-west London at 15.50pm on Sunday following a collision involving three vehicles. A spokesperson said: "Police in Richmond were called to Lower Richmond Road, SW14 at 15:59hrs on Sunday, 18 March following reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.

"Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended. A number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries only. A child passenger from one of the cars has been taken to hospital for a check-up as a precaution. A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a roadside breathalyser test. He has been taken to a south London police station for questioning. Enquiries continue. Roads are expected to reopen shortly."