﻿
lisa-armstrong-ant-mcpartlin

Lisa Armstrong takes to Twitter following Ant McPartlin's arrest

The couple announced their separation in January

Gemma Strong

Lisa Armstrong has liked a poignant message on Twitter following her estranged husband Ant McPartlin's arrest for drink-driving. On Sunday evening, some three hours after Ant was taken into custody, Lisa took to social media to like a post shared by bereaved Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas, who lost his wife Gemma to acute myeloid leukemia in November. The message read: "You never realise how lonely you are until it's the end of the day and you got a bunch of things to talk about and no one to talk to." Simon had captioned the post: "I'd never known loneliness… until now. Now I know why for far too many in this country it’s a horrible, unwanted daily reality."

lisa-armstrong-loneliness-post-twitter-simon-thomas

Lisa Armstrong liked this post shared on Twitter by Simon Thomas

Ant, 42, and Lisa, 41, announced the end of their 11-year marriage in January. The couple had been together for 23 years. Lisa has maintained a dignified silence following their break-up, but last month hinted she is still struggling to come to terms with the split, liking a tweet from one fan which read: "You're so bloody lovely… so sad for you… I see the hurt in your eyes… and ant's eyes… you [are] one amazing lady xx take care xxx."

STORY: Lisa Armstrong shows support for ex Ant McPartlin on social media

A short while later, Lisa favourited another message from a follower: "I do not know @lisaAmakeup personally but total respect to this woman #dignified #respectful I hope you have happiness again, you deserve it." Notably, the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist has not changed her Twitter cover photo following the couple's split; it still shows Lisa and Ant posing for a photo together, along with their beloved dog, Hurley.

STORY: Saturday Night Takeaway in jeopardy following Ant McPartlin's arrest?

ant-mcpartlin-wife-lisa-armstrong

Ant McPartlin and Lisa announced the end of their 11-year marriage in January

Saturday Night Takeaway star Ant was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving at around 4pm on Sunday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were called to Richmond in south-west London at 15.50pm on Sunday following a collision involving three vehicles. A spokesperson said: "Police in Richmond were called to Lower Richmond Road, SW14 at 15:59hrs on Sunday, 18 March following reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.

STORY: Declan Donnelly 'torn' over Ant McPartlin's split from wife Lisa

"Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended. A number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries only. A child passenger from one of the cars has been taken to hospital for a check-up as a precaution. A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a roadside breathalyser test. He has been taken to a south London police station for questioning. Enquiries continue. Roads are expected to reopen shortly."

Loading the player...

 

 

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment