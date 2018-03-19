Stacey Solomon on her 'controversial' decision to homeschool her sons The Loose Women star is a proud mum to two young sons

Stacey Solomon has spoken out about her decision to homeschool her two sons, saying that she has no regrets about her choice to withdraw them from mainstream education. The Loose Women star, 28, has been homeschooling ten-year-old Zachary and five-year-old Leighton since September, after she became concerned about her eldest child's enthusiasm for learning. She told The Sun: "[Zachary] would come home from school embarrassed to make jokes and be silly and he became very quiet and a little sad."

Stacey Solomon is a proud mum to two sons

She added: "We spoke about this a lot and he explained to me that his behaviour was deemed naughty and disruptive by teachers and not cool by his peers." Stacey confessed that she contemplated her decision for a number of years. "Yes, it's controversial and not everyone will agree with me but parents have to make their own decisions," she explained. "No-one should judge them and you shouldn’t feel judged."

READ: Stacey Solomon ready for marriage and children with boyfriend Joe Swash

The mum-of-two was particularly unhappy that Zachary was made to feel silly when he asked questions during lessons. "One stuck out for me in particular. They were studying the Egyptians and he asked 'but where did the Egyptians come from?' He was told to ask a sensible question," she shared. The TV personality went on to reveal that she is following online classes to teach her kids Mandarin as well as making sure they follow curriculum courses for English, Maths and Science.

Loading the player...

Stacey's revelation comes a year after fellow Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha opened up about her decision to get her two daughters homeschooled, claiming that they have been "excelling" since leaving their private school education. The 53-year-old confessed she took Maddie and Kiki-Bee out of mainstream school after realising her youngest daughter was struggling to cope with the academic pressure. "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything," she told HELLO! in 2017. "But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn."

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares sweet photo with two sons during family holiday