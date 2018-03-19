WATCH: Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy, 6, bids $19,000 during art auction Jay-Z hilariously attempted to stop Blue Ivy from bidding

She might be just six-years-old, but Blue Ivy Carter knows good art when she sees it! The eldest daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z was all smiles as she bid an incredible $19,000 for an acrylic painting of actor Sidney Poitier while attending the Wearable Art Gala with her parents. In a video of the moment Blue bid for the painting, host Star Jones said: "Her mother and father have been talking about how you gather art and that is a big deal for African. Listen, you know Ms. Tina told me all of this. Why you think I'm up here talking about it?"

Blue was in a bidding war with Tyler Perry

When Blue raised by paddle again to confirm the bid, Jay-Z jokily tried to pull her arm down to the amusement of Beyonce and the other attendees, and fans of the family took to Twitter to discuss Blue's spending. One person wrote: "A tasteful legend who knows how to invest her money into the finer things. That $19,000 was a fifth of her allowance for the week and she needed a painting for her master suite. Well done Blue." The iconic singer Cher also commented on the story, writing: "Whenever you're feeling yourself a bit TOO much & need to be humbled a bit, just know you'll never have the juice like Blue Ivy."

Blue Ivy out here bidding $19,000 for art. *cries in poorness* pic.twitter.com/SBoYL57Upq — Proto (@The__Prototype) March 18, 2018

Despite her best efforts, Blue lost the bidding war to Tyler Perry, who won the artwork for $20,000. Blue went on to mid $10,000 for another item, and won a different piece of art. Blue's little brother and sister, Sir and Rumi, weren't present for the auction, but Tina has previously opened up about the youngster's skills as a big sister, telling ET: "She's very proud and excited. She's a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot."