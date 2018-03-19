Karen Clifton and Kevin Clifton insist they are 'stronger than ever' after confirming split The Strictly couple confirmed their split after two years of marriage

Karen Clifton and Kevin Clifton have put on united front in their first joint TV interview since announcing their split. During an appearance on Monday's BBC Breakfast, the Strictly Come Dancing stars - who have parted ways after two years of marriage - insisted that they are "stronger than ever" as they prepare to embark on a 44-date tour. "We're still dancing together and professionally we’re stronger than ever," Kevin told presenters Dan Baldwin and Rachel Burden. "Dancing is the glue that keeps up together."

Karen and Kevin Clifton have put on a united front in their first joint live TV interview

The couple, both 35, tied the knot in 2015 after Kevin popped the question on Karen's 31st birthday, during a performance of Burn The Floor. Rumours of a split first surfaced at the end of last year, and were further fuelled when the couple didn't dance together in the Strictly final. Discussing their relationship post-split, Karen added: "We're still best friends, this guy, he's amazing, I can't believe sometimes that I'm dancing with him."

When asked whether they will be returning to Strictly later this year, the former lovebirds admitted that they are waiting to hear from BBC bosses. "We don't know yet, we sort of sit by the phone and hope we'll get that call," shared Kevin. "We owe so much to Strictly, we wouldn't be doing this tour without it."

The couple, who will embark on their tour in May, previously said they are still partners on a professional level. When confirming their break-up, Kevin told BBC Radio 2’s Chris Evans: "We wanted to let everyone know that privately we’re not together anymore, but professionally we are stronger than ever. Dance has always been the thing… dance is how we came together and has been the glue that held us together for years now." He added: "We're still the best of friends, we've got a lot of love and respect for each other, I still pretty much see Karen every day."

