Jamie Oliver's children are so grown up in new photo from Poppy's 16th birthday The celebrity chef and wife Jools are the proud parents of five children

Jools and Jamie Oliver have five children ranging from teenagers to a baby, and they are all growing up so quickly! On Sunday, the close-knit family celebrated Poppy's 16th birthday at home, and doting mum Jools shared a lovely photo of Poppy posing with a homemade chocolate cake, while her younger siblings looked on. In the picture, Petal, eight, is seen attempting to stop her brother Buddy, seven, from blowing out the candles. "One of my favourite memories from yesterday," Jools captioned the photo.

While many fans were quick to wish Poppy a happy birthday, others couldn’t help but notice how big Buddy in particular looked. "Look at Buddy he looks so grown up," one remarked, while another said: "Gosh is that Buddy looking so grown up too and his hair looks darker! Time really does fly!" A third remarked on Poppy's age, writing: "16??? Why do they have to grow up?"To mark Poppy's special day, Jools paid tribute to the teenager on social media, posting an artsy snap of Poppy covering her eyes with her hands in front of a white backdrop. Alongside the image, the mum-of-five said: "Pops you are 16 and we couldn’t be prouder of you. Best friend."

Jamie and Jools are also parents to 14-year-old daughter Daisy, and one-year-old son River. Jamie has been vocal in the past about his wife's desire to expand the family further, although he thinks that their brood is complete. Talking to The Telegraph in August, the celebrity chef said: " I think at 42 you're pushing your luck. I haven't got any more room in the car, so we'd have to buy a bus." He added: "But Jools would love me to say 'never say never.' She'd tell me not to rule it out." Jools has said herself that she would "never really draw the line," while talking to Vogue. "I'm getting older, but I'd definitely do it again if I could," she said.