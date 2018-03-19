Fifth Harmony part ways after six years to pursue solo endeavours The girl group is comprised of Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui

Fifth Harmony have announced they are going their separate ways. The surprising news comes a year after former member Camila Cabello revealed she was quitting the band. The That's My Girl hitmakers, comprising of Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, took to Twitter on Monday to release their statement, which read: "Reflecting on the last six years since we started on X Factor we've realised just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride."

Looking to the future, they added: "We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals." They concluded: "To our Harmonizers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifty Harmony. With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud."

Camila Cabello left the group in 2016

Fifth Harmony first found fame on the American version of The X Factor in 2012. The girl group, who finished third, produced hits such as Work From Home and I'm In Love With a Monster. In December 2016, Camila shocked fans across the globe when she sensationally quit the group. She has since managed to carve out a successful career as a solo artist, supporting Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour and winning the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Pop in 2017. The singer revealed that her transition from the all-girl group to now artist wasn't without its challenges. "I think the scariest part about it is leaving a successful project to pursue a new dream with a path full of questions of self-discovery that only you can answer," she told Fault magazine.

