Coronation Street's Sally Webster has a famous family in real life!

After watching her on Coronation Street for 32 years, making her the ninth longest-running character of all time on the show, we could be forgiven for mistaking Sally Dyvenor with her character Sally Webster, the mum to Rosie and Sophie and on-and-off wife to Kevin. However, in reality, the soap star has a famous family, with both her husband, Tim, and her eldest daughter, Phoebe, also being big in the world of showbiz! While Tim Dyvenor is a highly successful screenwriter, who has written for Emmerdale since 1995 and earned an BAFTA nomination for his work in 2008, his father is Gerard Dynevor, who has Coronation Street connections himself, having previously directed episodes of the soap.

Sally and Tim's eldest daughter got her start as an actress on the popular show Waterloo Road as Siobhan Mailey, the 22-year-old has gone on to appear in Dickensian, Snatch and Prisoners Wives. Speaking about her relationship with her mum with the Express, Phoebe said: "My mum and dad taught me to respect everyone and to be kind. I've learned that from Mum quite a bit. She'd never say a bad word about anyone or anything – I love that about her."

Speaking about following her mum's footsteps into acting, she said: "I've always been a show-off. Whenever my grandparents came to visit, even when I was very little, I'd start jumping around – but only when people were watching. There are loads of videos of me leaping about. My sister is similar, doing little dances for everyone – she's got it in her to perform too." Speaking about following her family's soap careers, she said: "Never say never. But I am enjoying what I am doing now."

