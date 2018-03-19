Tamara Ecclestone throws daughter Sophia a lavish 4th birthday party: see pictures Take a look at the celebrations below

Tamara Ecclestone has pulled out all the stops for her daughter's fourth birthday. The British socialite took to her Instagram page to share pictures from Sophia's extravagant celebrations. "Fifi is four. Thank you for completing us we love you more than you will ever know," the mum-of-one captioned one snap, which saw her pose with her little girl and husband Jay Rutland. She then added a short video of everyone singing happy birthday with Sophia blowing candles off a three-tier rainbow cake. "Happy Birthday to the special little Girl who is just too good to be true," added Tamara.

Tamara Ecclestone's daughter Sophia has turned four!

The party also included a DJ and a heap full of presents for the youngster. In a lengthy post, Tamara praised her daughter, writing: "Your confidence never ceases to amaze me just when I thought you couldn't get any more sassy you told the DJ to drop the beat. You light up every room that you're in with your energy and your huge personality. So proud of you Fifi beautiful girl." [sic]

Despite some backlash, Tamara's followers heaped praise on the celebrations, with one saying: "Awe such a beautiful little lady... you have every right to be proud of her." Another wrote: "She sounds a delight @tamaraecclestoneofficial and I'm sure your attachment parenting has worked wonders filling her with security and confidence." A third post read: "Tamara the reason Fifi is so confident is because of the immense love you show her every day, she is lucky to have you as a mum." A fourth added: "Beautiful! You should be so proud she is such a lovely little girl and you are inspiration for all Mums!"

