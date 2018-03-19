David Beckham takes Cruz and Harper sledging – see all the snowy snaps The doting dad shared some adorable pictures on Instagram

While most of us were taking shelter from the cold, the Beckhams made the most of the snow over the weekend. Doting father-of-four David took his son Cruz and daughter Harper for an afternoon of sledging, photos posted on his Instagram Stories show. The retired footballer clearly had a ball with his children, driving out to the woods on a quad bike to find the best hill to sledge on. Several photos showed Cruz, 13, and Harper, six, taking it in turns to plough through the snow, while another snap was of the siblings riding together. One particularly sweet picture showed protective big brother Cruz giving his sister a hug.

Last month, the Beckhams once again made the most of the snowy weather in London. David, Cruz and Harper wrapped up warm and enjoyed an evening playing in the snow, this time joined by 15-year-old Romeo.

David and his wife Victoria's eldest child, Brooklyn, studies at university in New York and was notably absent from the family outing, but the teenager did fly back home to celebrate his grandmother Jackie Adams' birthday earlier this month. "Guess who’s home!! We love u @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckham x," Victoria wrote on Instagram, sharing a selfie with Brooklyn and Harper.

The fashion designer also gave fans a glimpse of the family celebrations, uploading pictures of a firework display and a personalised cake for Jackie – which featured all eleven of her grandchildren. In another photo, Victoria was pictured with her parents and siblings. "Family time. I love you all so much," she captioned the photo. Also in attendance were the Ramsay family, and Gordon and Tana's son Jack was spotted at the event holding up a giant bottle of Bollinger.

Family is everything to David and Victoria. The singer has previously opened up about balancing her work with her children in a candid interview with Claudia Winkleman for The Sunday Times. "I think that the kids get harder as they get older. The most important thing is to make sure that each child gets the individual attention that they need," she said. "But you're right: I can never go to bed early because Brooklyn is always up and that's when I get to see him, and then you've got Harper who is up super early. So I do feel that I'm being pulled in four different directions with the children."