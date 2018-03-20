Meghan Markle's best friends reunite for something really exciting The stars are likely to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May

There's no denying Meghan Markle has a long list of celebrity best friends, from Serena Williams to her cast from Suits. And before the royal wedding, the former actress' friends Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty joined forces with Priyanka Chopra at a global education event in Dubai last week. The stars took to their Instagram pages to share pictures from their reunion. "Not mad at this sandwich situation. Repost from the inspiring beauty @priyankachopra. Love catching up with you in #dubai," wrote Suits star Sarah alongside one image.

Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Priyanka Chopra joined forces in Dubai

Sarah, who plays Donna Paulsen in the hit US legal drama, is one of Meghan's closest work friends. She has been described by Meghan as "not just my Suits sister wife, but my sister". The 45-year-old previously told the Associated Press: "I don't comment on my castmates' personal lives, but of course, it's very exciting. And I'm very happy for her." Co-star Gina is known to have a close bond with Meghan. It was previously reported that she and her ex-husband Laurence Fishburne "double dated" with Meghan and Harry.

Who will be Meghan Markle’s bridesmaids at the royal wedding?

It was recently reported that the cast and key executives from the US show are on the invite list for the royal wedding. A source told HELLO!: "The cast has been contacted in regards to invites from Kensington Palace." The insider also confirmed that guests likely to attend the nuptials include Suits star Abigail Spencer, as well as Priyanka and tennis champion Serena. Priyanka and Meghan randomly met a few years ago at a party, and just like any other friends the pair enjoy going out for dinner and to the theatre together, and are each other's biggest cheerleaders.

The Bollywood star recently confessed that her friend is the perfect addition to the royal family. "Meghan is just super down to earth and really chill," she told E! News. "She always has been that, and she's still like that - that is what I love about her, and that's why… she'll be really an icon for young girls around the world." When asked whether she has met Prince Harry, Priyanka replied: "I mean I've spoken to him and Meg a couple times, but I haven't been around in London like at all."

