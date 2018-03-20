Ant McPartlin's horrific car crash was his third accident this year The TV star, 42, was arrested for drink-driving on Sunday afternoon

Ant McPartlin's horrific car crash on Sunday was the third incident he's been involved in this year. The 42-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he failed a breathalyser test in south west London; his Mini was part of a collision involving three vehicles. But, Ant has actually been involved in two other accidents this year.

In February, he revealed that he had crashed a truck into a wall during a skit that went wrong on Saturday Night Takeaway. Ant and his co-host Declan Donnelly were taking part in the daredevil stunt during rehearsals. At the time, Dec said on This Morning: "We've got a monster truck race tomorrow. That is big and dangerous. It's huge." Ant then revealed: "They're massive. We had a go this morning as we have to practice and we both crashed into the wall. It's gone pretty badly so far."

Ant has announced he is going back into rehab

Viewers saw the skit on Saturday Night Takeaway, and watched in horror as Ant's truck swerved and hit two stationary cars. Ant was seen climbing out of the vehicle, holding his left arm in pain and was later checked over by ITV's medical team.

A couple of days before his accident, the Britian's Got Talent star also had a minor scrape, this time reversing his £60,000 Range Rover into a tree. According to The Sun, Ant was taking his dog out for a walk in Richmond. As he prepared to drive home, he accidentally reversed into a tree, leaving a huge scuff on the rear side of his car.

Following Ant's latest car crash, the TV star has confirmed that he is stepping away from his work commitments and going back into rehab. A statement read: "Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments. He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future. As such Saturday Night Takeaway will not be going ahead this Saturday."

