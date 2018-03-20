Ant McPartlin's wife Lisa Armstrong is having a 'tough time' after split reveals friend Piers Morgan Ant and Lisa officially confirmed their split in January

It's been a difficult few weeks for Ant McPartlin and his estranged wife Lisa Armstrong after they confirmed their split in January. During Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, friend of the couple Piers Morgan has revealed that Lisa is having a "very tough time" as he discussed the horrific car accident and the affect the incident is having on those closest to Ant. He explained: "When it comes to sympathy here, sympathy for the family in the other car is paramount in this situation, sympathy for Dec whose own career is being massively damaged by this by default."

The 52-year-old added: "Sympathy for Ant's wife Lisa, they're divorcing, she's been going through - she's a good friend of mine - a very tough time in the public eye." Professional makeup artist Lisa has kept a dignified silence following her shock split from her husband of 11 years, she has since been widely praised by fans for her behaviour. Piers continued: "She's a very private lady and she's having to have all her stuff poured out. This is a hard time for a lot of people."

Following Ant's latest car crash, the TV star has confirmed that he is stepping away from his work commitments and going back into rehab. Sharing his concern, Piers then confessed that Ant is "not the same person" as before. "Lisa does my makeup on Life Stories, she's a delightful person," he explained. "I never would have thought he would do that [get divorced] for example, let alone this. This Ant McPartlin is not the guy I know."

Ant, 42, confirmed his split from Lisa in a statement released by his representative on 13 January. It read: "Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." It has been estimated that the couple's divorce settlement could cost around £31million - half of Ant's £62million fortune - making it one of the largest sums paid out by a UK celebrity.

