Scarlett Moffatt has hit out at paparazzi who have been waiting outside her house in the hope of catching a snatched photo. Taking to Twitter, Scarlett, 27, revealed that three photographers were parked outside her home, taking pictures of her through her windows. The TV star has deleted the original tweet, but replying to one fan who suggested she shut her blinds or curtains, Scarlett wrote: "I don't have blinds on my doors and why should I sit with all my curtains closed for the rest of my life!! Home is meant to be your safe place!"

The intrusion comes just two days after Scarlett's close friend Ant McPartlin was arrested for drink-driving. Ant, 42, failed a breathalyser test following a collision involving three vehicles, in which a number of people were treated for minor injuries. The following day, Ant confirmed that he is going back to rehab.

Scarlett revealed that three photographers were parked outside her home

A statement read: "Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments. He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future. As such Saturday Night Takeaway will not be going ahead this Saturday." The hit variety show will be replaced by The Voice UK, which will move from its usual 8.30pm slot to 7pm this weekend. That will then be followed by a repeat of Keith Lemon's Through The Keyhole, which will begin at 9pm.

The former Gogglebox star has called Ant and Dec her "heroes"

Scarlett featured regularly on Saturday Night Takeaway with her two TV heroes, Ant and Dec. She joined the family show in January 2017, revealing that she is a "huge fan" and has watched the programme "with my family for as long as I can remember".

Fans have previously commented on Scarlett's close friendship with newly single Ant, who split from his wife Lisa in January, and Dec. A photo that she kept by her bedside showed herself with the telly double act, leading one fan to comment on Instagram: "Busted... nobody keeps a photo of their co-workers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly. His poor wife." However, Scarlett was quick to defend herself, replying: "Well I do, Ant and Dec are my heroes x."

