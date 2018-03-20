Loose Women stars reach out to Declan Donnelly after Ant McPartlin's arrest Ant has re-entered rehab following his arrest on Sunday

With everyone discussing Ant McPartlin's arrest following his horrific car accident on Sunday, the Loose Women panellists have also expressed their concern for the troubled TV star. During Tuesday's show, the ladies spoke about Ant's partner-in-crime Declan Donnelly and the pair's "amazing partnership". Coleen Nolan told the panel: "We're all talking about Ant and it's a terrible situation, but I was thinking, 'poor Dec,' so hard for him as well, he's out on a limb without him." It was announced on Monday that Ant is returning to rehab following his arrest on suspicion of drink-driving, which has forced ITV to cancel Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have worked together for more than 20 years

Nadia Sawahla, who has previously been open about her husband Mark Adderley's alcoholism, echoed Coleen's thoughts and said she too sympathises with Dec. "They're partners, aren't they," she shared. "I know when Mark went into rehab, so much of it is saying to the partner, 'You can't cover for them anymore, you can't lie for them, there can be no denial here.' And I suppose there is this pressure as they are these squeaky clean stars and they have to keep up this image, and it must be terribly taxing on Dec."

Fellow panellist Ruth Langsford added: "It affects his career and all the shows they do together. We wish everybody, including the people who were involved in that accident, we wish them all well." The comments come shortly after Piers Morgan discussed the incident on Good Morning Britain. "When it comes to sympathy here, sympathy for the family in the other car is paramount in this situation, sympathy for Dec whose own career is being massively damaged by this by default," he explained.

Piers, 52, also mention Ant's estranged wife Lisa Armstrong, adding: "Sympathy for Ant's wife Lisa, they're divorcing, she's been going through - she's a good friend of mine - a very tough time in the public eye." Professional makeup artist Lisa has kept a dignified silence following her shock split from her husband of 11 years. Piers continued: "She's a very private lady and she's having to have all her stuff poured out. This is a hard time for a lot of people."

