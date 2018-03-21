Zoe Ball in tears as she recalls her final moments with boyfriend Billy Yates Billy tragically took his own life in May last year

Zoe Ball has spoken about her final moments with boyfriend Billy Yates before he tragically took his own life in May last year. The TV star opened up about her devastating loss after successfully completing a gruelling 350 mile cycling challenge for Sport Relief in honour of Billy, which was filmed for BBC documentary Zoe Ball's Hardest Way Home. Breaking down in tears in the programme, which airs on Wednesday, she said: "It was just that moment and that feeling of, 'Oh my god, I love him so much and we'll find help and it will all be ok.' And I wish I'd told him that."

She continued: "I just thought, whatever it is we have to do, I love him so much we will get through this somehow. He got on his bike and he cycled off and he turned round and he blew me a kiss, and that was the last time that I saw him. And I feel really grateful that I got my goodbye in a way. And I think that was my goodbye."

Zoe and cameraman Billy started dating following the end of her marriage to Norman Cook, and the couple were first pictured together in February 2017. But sadly Billy, who battled depression, took his own life in May that same year. Earlier this month, Zoe completed her Sport Relief cycling challenge, which saw her travel from Blackpool to Brighton to highlight the importance of mental health.

She was met at the finishing line by crowds of supporters, including her own two children, Nelly, eight, and 17-year-old Woody. "I lost my boyfriend last year, and I really wanted to do something and find some hope for people that are living with mental illness," Zoe said of her motivation. "To help others find some help and see there are great projects out there. In 2016 over 6,000 people died by suicide. Help is really, really needed."

