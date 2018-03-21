Lisa Armstrong hints at 'stress' and 'upset' as she returns to Twitter It comes after estranged husband Ant McPartlin announced his return to rehab

Lisa Armstrong's life has been turned upside down in recent months, following the end of her 11-year marriage to Ant McPartlin. Throughout it all, she has maintained a dignified silence, refusing to comment on her split from the TV star – and similarly choosing not to speak about Ant's recent arrest for drink-driving and his decision to return to rehab. On Tuesday evening, the 41-year-old did hint at her upset, however, liking a tweet sent by one of her 108,000 followers. The message read: "Can't imagine the stress/upset/invasion of privacy you were going through before this, let alone now. I think you're handling it all with such grace and dignity! Met you a few times over the years from meeting them. You were always incredibly kind & lovely. Sending love."

Lisa Armstrong has liked a Twitter message sent by a fan referring to her stress and upset

Ant and Lisa announced the end of their 11 year marriage in January. The couple had been together for 23 years. Shortly after Ant's arrest on Sunday, Lisa liked a poignant message on social media shared by bereaved Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas, who lost his wife Gemma to acute myeloid leukemia in November. The heartbreaking post read: "You never realise how lonely you are until it's the end of the day and you got a bunch of things to talk about and no one to talk to." Simon had captioned the post: "I'd never known loneliness… until now. Now I know why for far too many in this country it’s a horrible, unwanted daily reality."

GALLERY: Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong: a look back at their love story

Ant McPartlin and Lisa announced the end of their 11-year marriage in January

In February, Lisa seemed to suggest she was struggling to come to terms with the end of her marriage, liking a tweet from one fan which read: "You're so bloody lovely… so sad for you… I see the hurt in your eyes… and ant's eyes… you [are] one amazing lady xx take care xxx." Notably, the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist has not changed her Twitter cover photo following the couple's split; it still shows Lisa and Ant posing for a photo together, along with their beloved dog, Hurley.

STORY: ITV announces replacement for Saturday Night Takeaway