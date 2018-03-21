Liam Payne admits relationship 'struggles' with Cheryl The former One Direction singer has addressed the split rumours

Liam Payne and Cheryl have been subject to split rumours for a while now, and the former One Direction singer has broken his silence on the future of their relationship. Admitting that like all couples they at times have their "struggles," Liam told ES Magazine: "The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we’re splitting up. And the thing for me is, I just like to think we’re somewhere in the middle. You know, we have our struggles — like of course I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is."

Liam Payne said that the couple's relationship at times has its struggles

The star continued: "But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me." The couple are set to celebrate their son Bear's first birthday on 22 March, and Liam told the publication that there is one thing that they are both in "full agreement" of, and that is to keep their son out of the public eye. Expanding on his own experiences of fame – having appeared on The X Factor aged just 14 – Liam said that he "made that choice very much for myself," and that if Bear was to start appearing in the media, he "never has the chance to go back".

The couple met when Liam was just 14 when he auditioned for The X Factor

Cheryl and Liam were last seen out in public together at the Brit Awards in February, putting on a united front in a rare joint red carpet appearance. Stepping out hand-in-hand, the couple looked very much in love, and told host Jack Whitehall that their date night was "going well so far". Cheryl also shut down rumours that she and Liam were having relationship trouble on Twitter, writing: "Oh stop no one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships. Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!"