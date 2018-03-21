Ant McPartlin not in possession of drugs at time of his arrest, police confirm The TV star was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Sunday

Ant McPartlin was subjected to a search at the time of his arrest, it has been revealed. The TV star was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of drink-driving after a collision involving three cars. In a statement to the Mirror Online, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed: "No drugs were found on the 42-year-old man arrested or in the vehicle involved in the collision. The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving and was taken to a south London police station. He's been released under investigation."

Ant McPartlin was arrested on Sunday after a collision involving three cars

On Monday, Ant's representative confirmed that the TV star would be returning to rehab following his arrest. A statement read: "Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments. He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future. As such 'Saturday Night Takeaway' will not be going ahead this Saturday."

An ITV spokesperson added: "ITV has taken a joint decision with Ant and Dec's team not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend. We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series… which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment. We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs."

The TV star has confirmed he is returning to rehab following his arrest

Ant's return to rehab comes less than 12 months after her sought professional help to overcome an addiction to prescription painkillers. ITV stood by Ant at the time, stating that he would be given "all the time in the world" to recover. Speaking about his decision to enter rehab back in June 2017, Ant said: "The first step is to admit to yourself you need help. I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time."

