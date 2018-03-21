rochelle-humes-birthday

Marvin Humes wishes wife Rochelle happy birthday with very romantic message The doting husband had some very sweet words for his wife on her 29th birthday

A big happy birthday to Rochelle Humes, who turned 29 on Wednesday. To mark her special day, husband Marvin paid a sweet tribute to his wife on social media – and he had some very romantic things to say! Sharing a photograph of the pair at the National Television Awards, the former JLS singer wrote: "Happy Birthday to my rock..my world..my everything! Rochy baby words don’t really explain how much you mean to the girls and I!"

Marvin Humes had some lovely words for Rochelle on her birthday

Marvin continued: "Even in this photo I’m still questioning how I managed to have you on my arm! I love you and am so proud of you more and more everyday..you deserve all the happiness in the world and I will forever continue to play my part to give you that." Rochelle herself shared a picture of herself as a grinning baby, dressed in a matching polka dot dress and hat. "MOOD. I'ts my birthday bishes!! A little throwback from my mum this morning…outfit goals," she wrote besides the snapshot.

Rochelle shared a sweet photo of her as a baby to mark her birthday

It looks like Rochelle had a lovely start to her birthday, having received a lovely personalised gift from her two young daughters, Alaia-Mai, four, and one-year-old Valentina, who gave their mum a helium balloon with the words 'Happy Birthday Mummy' printed on it. Rochelle's birthday comes just after Marvin celebrated his own big day on Sunday. To mark his 33rd birthday, Rochelle paid a surprise visit to his work while he was presenting The Official Vodafone Big Top 40. The star entered the studio with cake, balloons and childhood photos of Marvin to decorate the room with.

Both Marvin and Rochelle have celebrated their birthdays this month

It is a busy birthday month in the Humes household, with little Valentina turning one on 10 March. The little girl enjoyed a low-key party at home, and Rochelle shared the party prep on her Instagram Stories on Friday night, admitting she’d fallen at the first hurdle when organising the birthday bash. She told the camera: “First rookie parent mistake - I'm out of sellotape!” She later showed the finished product, with the table laid out perfectly for Valentina, even sharing a sneak peek of the one-year-old’s birthday present - a remote-control mini Mercedes car!