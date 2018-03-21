Is Cheryl turning into the next Alex Jones? The singer recently parted ways with her long-term record company, Polydor

It's a time of momentous change for Cheryl. The singer recently parted ways with her long-term record company, Polydor, and it has now been revealed that Cheryl is hoping to reignite her TV career. The mother-of-one is close to signing a deal with acting agency, Independent 360, which counts The One Show's Alex Jones among its talent. Other famous faces who are signed to the firm include Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli and former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc.

According to The Sun, Cheryl, 34, is hoping to land some sought-after telly gigs. She previously left her TV deals to her manager and former personal assistant, Lily England, to negotiate. Lily remains by her side, but Cheryl is stepping up a gear by signing to an agency. "She really needs some top gigs to return her to the standing she enjoyed during her first stint on The X Factor," a source said.

Cheryl is set to appear as a judge on Simon Cowell's new BBC dance show

The report claims that Cheryl's first high-profile TV job will be replacing Nicole Scherzinger on The X Factor. She is also set to appear as a judge on Simon Cowell's new BBC dance show, The Greatest Dancer.

Last week, The Sun also reported that Cheryl has left her record company, Polydor. The doting mum is gearing up for her big music comeback and will release her first album in four years this autumn. She has decided to go with a new label. A source said: "There wasn't anyone left at Polydor who worked with her in the past, so it seemed the right time for a change. She is still contracted to Universal so now it's a case of figuring out which label is the correct fit for the direction she is going in."

Cheryl has been collaborating with Naughty Boy on the album, as well as Girls Aloud songwriter Miranda Cooper, who she has known for years. Miranda was the creative behind the band's biggest pop hits, including Sound of the Underground, Love Machine, The Promise, Call The Shots, Something Kinda Oooooh and Can't Speak French.

