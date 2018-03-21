All the times Ant and Dec have appeared on television separately Do you think Dec should present without Ant?

The future of Ant and Dec's presenting career together has been thrown into question following Ant's arrest for drink driving on Sunday, after he was involved in a car collision that injured several people that deffo true? Following the incident it has been suggested that Dec should carry on without his TV partner, with Piers Morgan among those urging the star to go it alone. But can we really watch Dec without Ant? The pair have only appeared without on another a handful of times since pairing up as PJ and Duncan in Byker Grove way back in 1989. Take a look at their solo appearances here…

Tric Awards, 2013

Dec joked about the "strangely liberating" experience of attending the Tric Awards to pick up their award for TV Personality of the Year by himself after Ant was too ill to attend. Speaking at the event about Ant's absence, Dec said: "Ant is in bed with a bug, he's vomiting. He can't be here, but I have to say that it's strangely liberating. I'll be honest with you, it's what I wanted. We've never been able to come before and it was supposed to be the pair of us."

Dec attended the awards with Ant

The Cinder Path, 1994

Dec's last ever film appearance without his entertainment partner came way back in 1994, where he played a stable boy in the Catherine Zeta-Jones film, The Cinder Path. Dec only has a couple of lines in the film, including, "What's going on?'' and, ''I saw him going off down towards the woods".

Dec's final solo film appearance without Ant was in 1994

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, 2017

Although it was only a brief separation, viewers were furious when Ant and Dec presented solo sections of the show without one another. ITV even made a jokey statement about the pair following a Twitter storm, writing: "Last night we made a mistake. We apologise to the nation. We promise we will NEVER split @antanddec again. #ImACeleb."

ITV apologised for separating the pair

GMTV, 2009

Ant also made an appeal for viewers to download his charity single for the challenge, and joked about being without Dec for the interview. He said: "The better half… I'm good, I've snuck off – Dec's in bed, in his own home! I presume he's in bed. I've got a particular challenge and I need your help." He also quipped about Dec's new girlfriend at the time, saying: "He doesn't speak to us anymore!"

This Morning, 2009

Dec made a deliberate appearance without Ant due to a specific challenge on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, where the pair were pitted against one another to sell the most singles for charities. Dec said: "Whoever gets the most downloads wins the point on Saturday night… We feel so lucky, the pair of us, to be doing what we're doing."