Alexandra Burke was overcome with emotion as she opened up about the moment her mother, Melissa Bell, passed away last year. During her appearance on Wednesday's Loose Women, the 29-year-old revealed her mum died the same day she took part in the Strictly Come Dancing launch show. "I just remember the day we did the red carpet reveal, that was the day mum passed," she shared. "Early hours that morning. No one knew, I went on stage, smile on my face and I left everything for behind the scenes. That's the way mum's always taught me to be."

Alexandra Burke has reflected on her mum's death

Discussing how she conducted herself in the wake of the death, Alexandra added: "Maybe that's not the right way. She's always said to me, had me in training, when the camera's on, you're ready, you put that smile on your face." Melissa, who was a former lead vocalist in Grammy Award-winning band Soul II Soul, passed away after a nine-year battle with kidney failure, which was brought on by diabetes. "She made so many sacrifices for all of us, all the kids," Alexandra continued. She made sure that food was on the table, clothes were on our back. She never stopped working."

Asked about being criticised for being emotional on Strictly, Alexandra explained: "It was really difficult. That's what I miss about Strictly, feeling the carefree part of it. For those 90 seconds on stage you can't think of anything else and I miss being that carefree. It was a blessing at the right time, a massive distraction for me." The X Factor and West End star - who performed her new track, The Truth Is, on the show - also discussed the feud rumours with her professional partner Gorka Marquez. "I felt that I kept my silence for long time, for 11 weeks, and I didn't say anything back," she shared. "I didn't want to fight fire with fire, so I just concentrated on having a good time." Loose Women airs on ITV every week day from 12.30pm.

