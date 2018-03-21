Kimberley Walsh and Giovanna Fletcher joke about chaotic playdate with young sons Find out what happened on the 'wild' playdate!

Kimberley Walsh and Giovanna Fletcher were all of giggles when discussing their first (and last) playdate with their young sons. Chatting on Giovanna's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, about the interesting day, Kimberley admitted she had warned Giovanna that her three-year-old son Bobby was "wild". "I had to put this disclaimer out there," she joked. "I was right wasn't I? Boy wasn't he wild! I left your house like, 'Never again!'" The pair admitted they hadn't had a chance to meet up again, with Kimberley teasing: "Are you just trying to avoid me? I don't blame you, he's really full on… [Buzz and Buddy are] dream children in comparison but they all have their moments don't they! Bobby's desperate to come back, he loved it."

Giovanna with her husband Tom and her sons, Buzz and Buddy

Kimberley also spoke about her struggle with breastfeeding her two sons, admitting that she found it "terrible" when the pair wouldn't breastfeed. "When they're not feeding, it's so terrible," she said. "Some of the nights me and Justin had - literally him squeezing the milk out of me literally two drops into his mouth. We got there in the end but it took months. Those vile nipple shields but I couldn't have done it without them. Once they were feeding, they were growing."

READ: Kimberley Walsh cleans out her closet for charity

Loading the player... She also admitted that she struggled breastfeeding in public, adding: "You know some people might recognise you and it is worse. You wish you were anonymous. You try to be discreet and I used to do feeds in the toilet alone. With Cole I got braver… I was envious of my sister and friends who used to whip it out. With Cole I got over it because I just thought who cares? It's a boob'."

READ: Kimberley Walsh admits she has grown apart from her Girls Aloud bandmates