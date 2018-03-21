Ant's wife Lisa Armstrong shows support for 'devastated' Dec – and keeps wedding ring on Lisa supported Dec's decision to return to Saturday Night Takeaway

Lisa Armstrong has shown her support for her "devastated" friend Declan Donnelly, who was forced to make the difficult decision to return to Saturday Night Takeaway without his co-host, Ant McPartlin. Lisa has remained silent on the matter, choosing not to speak publicly about her split from Ant and his arrest, but she's been liking and retweeting various posts on Twitter.

The BAFTA-winning makeup artist liked a tweet from ITV, which announced that Dec would resume his Takeaway duties solo. The post read: "ITV can confirm that Saturday Night Takeaway, presented by Declan Donnelly, will return on March 31, and the series finale will be taking place at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida a week later."

Lisa has been wearing her wedding ring since the split was announced

Lisa has also been showing her support for her estranged husband Ant, who announced their split in January. She has continued to wear her wedding ring ever since. The breakdown of their 11-year marriage was sadly announced in a statement from Ant's spokesperson, who confirmed that the TV star was divorcing Lisa.

On Sunday, Ant's personal life took a turn for the worst when he was arrested for drink-driving. The Britain's Got Talent host failed a breathalyser test and was taken in by police. He was involved in a three-vehicle road collision which resulted in one little girl being rushed to hospital for precautionary measures.

The makeup artist showed her support for Dec recently

Ant has revealed he is going back to rehab for treatment and is dropping his work commitments, which includes presenting Takeaway, Britain's Got Talent in the spring and possibly I'm a Celebrity later this year. His best friend Dec broke his silence, releasing a statement that confirmed Takeaway will go ahead as planned, without Ant.

"Whilst I never thought I'd be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we've decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead," he wrote on Twitter. Dec continued: "We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series. Dec x."