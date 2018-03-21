Ant McPartlin charged with drink-driving – court date set The TV star was involved in a car crash last weekend

Ant McPartlin has been charged with drink-driving following his arrest on Sunday. The TV star is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 4 April, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. The charge was made public just hours after Ant was pictured heading to his local police station.

The TV star, 42, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he was involved in a three-vehicle car crash last weekend. Officers were called to Richmond in south-west London at 15.50pm following the collision. Ant failed a breathalyser test and was arrested. The ambulance service and London Fire Brigade also attended and a number of people were treated for minor injuries, including a child passenger from one of the cars.

Ant will appear in court in April

At the time, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police in Richmond were called to Lower Richmond Road, SW14 at 15:59hrs on Sunday, 18 March following reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles. Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended. A number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries only. A child passenger from one of the cars has been taken to hospital for a check-up as a precaution.

"A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a roadside breathalyser test. He has been taken to a south London police station for questioning. Enquiries continue. Roads are expected to reopen shortly."

The following day, Ant's spokesperson confirmed that he would be going back to rehab. A statement read: "Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments. He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future."

Sources revealed that Dec was "gutted and devastated" by the situation. Dec will continue to present the last few episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway solo; it's not yet known if someone will step in to replace Ant on his Britain's Got Talent presenting duties.