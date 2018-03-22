Giovanna Fletcher talks interviewing dream guest Kate Middleton: 'I'm hoping she can give me tips' The star's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby has already been downloaded 1 million times

Giovanna Fletcher is a mum-of-two, an accomplished writer and vlogger, an excellent singer and now she has one of the UK's most successful podcasts, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, which just hit one million downloads. The idea of starting a podcast last year was a natural next step for the star, who had just published Happy Mum, Happy Baby: My Adventures Into Motherhood, a "positive and uplifting book about what it is to be a mother and all things mum and baby".

Speaking to HELLO! live on Facebook, she revealed how the new project was born: "At the end of writing my book I thought I wanted to do more. This was my voice but I wanted other people to be able to share. We're all mums and we're all dads and we've got our own unique experiences to share, so I just wanted to keep the conversation going."

Giovanna released a book about motherhood last year

Giovanna's successful podcast has already attracted some high-profile guests, including Davina McCall, Amanda Holden, Kimberley Walsh and Alex Jones, but there is one special guest she would love to sit down with – the Duchess of Cambridge.

"I love Kate Middleton, I think it would be interesting [to interview her], […] I'm hoping she can give me some tips," she revealed.

"I'd also love Michelle Obama, I'd just sit in awe."

As Giovanna continues to record season two of her popular podcast, she is also embarking on the second trimester of her third pregnancy. "First trimester I was really tired, but now I feel good," she revealed.

The couple with the Duchess of Cornwall at a reception to mark The National Literacy Trust's 25th anniversary

Giovanna and husband Tom announced their exciting pregnancy news earlier this month - and like their previous announcement, it proved to be a bit hit with fans, having already racked up more than 1.5 million views on YouTube.

"We did feel pressure to do something good. We had an idea, but then the snow came. We were like, 'Let's use it'," Giovanna explained. "We were snowed in, so it was a fun activity for the kids too."

The resulting video shows the couple and their two sons, Buzz, four, and Buddy, two, building a baby snowman, on which they place Giovanna's pregnancy scan.

How did her McFly star hubby Tom, 32, hear the news? "He was playing Lego with Buddy. I just held out the test, he laughed and was really happy. I cried a lot, just because of those emotions, everything sets me off."

The 33-year-old thought she might be pregnant after experiencing symptoms she had in her previous pregnancies. "It was very unexpected. I did a test and it was positive which was such a surprise. I'm really excited, being a mum means everything to me. Buzz and Buddy have formed this great relationship and adding a third into that mix, it’s going to be incredible."

To listen to Happy Mum, Happy Baby, visit acast.com/happymumhappybaby.