Do you remember Kimberley Walsh and Emmerdale star Amy Walsh's other famous sister? The first of the Walsh sisters to find fame was… Sally!

They're one talented family! Kimberley Walsh has been in the spotlight for years, having risen to fame as one fifth of pop group Girls Aloud. Her younger sister Amy Walsh is best known for playing Tracy Metcalfe on Emmerdale, but it turns out the siblings also have another star in the family – their eldest sister Sally.

The former actress, now 39, was the first of the sisters to hit the big time. Sally had various stints in film and television from the tender age of eight but landed her role in Emmerdale at 18. Fans will remember her as Marlon Dingle's troublemaker girlfriend, Lyn Hutchinson, who famously got into a cat fight with Kelly Windsor.

Sally Walsh was the first of the sisters to rise to fame on Emmerdale

Sally, the eldest of the sisters, starred on the soap from 1997 to 2000. Amy, 30, followed in her footsteps, joining the show as Tracy in 2014 after various theatre roles and appearances on Hollyoaks Later. Meanwhile, Kimberley's time to shine came in 2002 when she auditioned for Popstars: The Rivals and won a place as a member of Girls Aloud, alongside Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding. The famous sisters also have a brother Adam, now 35, who appeared in TV show Heartbeat in 1993.

Amy, Sally and Kimberley also have a brother Adam

The siblings grew up in Bradford where their mum Diane was a music teacher. They joined a local stage school and started showing signs of stardom from an early age. "It was a bit like Fame in our house," Amy has previously told The Sun Online. "There are so many videos of us doing shows when we were kids. There's one of us at my Grandma and Granddad's wedding anniversary. Now I think – those poor people. They think they've gone to a party and then they're subjected to loads of kids putting on a show!"

She added: "Every morning before school Sally and Kimberley would rehearse their own little shows and my mum was a music teacher, so she'd be accompanying them on the piano. When I first joined Emmerdale, me, my Mum and Kimberley all sat together to watch and we had a little bit of a tea party, which was nice."