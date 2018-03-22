Christine McGuinness reveals the moment she learnt her twins had autism: 'It turned our world upside down' Paddy and Christine have been open about their children's diagnosis

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine are proud parents to three young children. Last year, the couple's world turned upside down when their four-year-old twins, Leo and Penelope, were diagnosed with autism. And now, Christine - who also shares baby daughter Felicity with Paddy - has pledged her support for pioneering charity appeal, Autism Together. In an emotionally charged video for the charity’s Future 50 appeal, the model confessed: "When my husband and I were first told out twins had autism, it turned our world upside down."

She added: "I knew it was my purpose in life was to be their mum but this really made me want to be the best mum I could be for them. I have so many hopes and dreams for our children. I want them to build relationships when they are older... maybe even get married and have their own little families one day." Christine is also promoting the charity's new lightweight biometric wristbands, which will be worn by patients. The device will reveal increases in heart rate, skin moisture and temperature, indicating growing anxiety and enabling carers to take action ahead of a meltdown.

"When you learn that autism is in your life, as I have recently, you realise that it is up to you to help shape the future for the people you love," explained Christine. "This is a brave project being run by people who really care and as soon as I heard about it I knew I wanted to support it. I hope in fifty years' time - or even sooner - this technology will be in use everywhere." Last year, Christine confessed that she was worried her baby daughter was beginning to show symptoms similar to the twins. "I am looking for little things," she said on This Morning. "If she does have autism, we'll get her the help she needs. She does things like standing on her tippy toes, and she likes dry food. But she is brand new, I don't want to put too much pressure on it."

