Princess Eugenie just shared a very powerful family picture The photo was taken at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May, 1992

Princess Eugenie has shared a powerful photo of her family ahead of her 28th birthday on Friday. The sweet snap shows a two-year-old Eugenie with her big sister, Princess Beatrice, and their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1992. Joking about her birthday, Eugenie captioned the sweet snap: "Going into my birthday tomorrow like...." However, there is more to the powerful image than initially meets the eye. The family visit to the event took place just nine weeks after Andrew and Sarah announced their separation, and the photos from the day showed their desire to keep a united front following their break-up, which has remained the same decades after their divorce.

Prince Andrew and Sarah put on a united front

Sarah has previously opened up about her friendship with her ex-husband, telling HELLO!: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

Eugenie shared a photo from the Royal Windsor Horse Show

The family often support one another on social media, and Sarah recently sent Prince Andrew a birthday message which read: "Happy birthday to the best man, father, friend… Prince Andrew. Feb 19… ooh the best looking." She also penned a beautiful message following Eugenie's engagement to Jack Brooksbank, which read: "Dearest Eugenie and Jack the Man, when you walk into a room, you bring smiles to the faces of all who meet you. You both exude kindness, love and goodness."